Green VW Beetle Recycled Military Tent Crossbody Bag. Imbue your everyday ensembles with vintage charm when you carry around this slim crossbody bag crafted with a secure zip closure and durable recycled military tent material fronted by a retro-inspired graphic. Includes green recycled military tent crossbody bag and removable crossbody strap (two pieces total)6.75'' W x 9.5'' H x 0.5'' D58.75'' max. strap dropOuter: man-madeLining: cottonZip closureRemovable crossbody strapImported