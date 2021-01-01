Fossil womens Crossbody, Blue Multi, 8.63 L x 2.5 W 7 H US

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. Let's talk smalls: the Kinley small crossbody is your mini bag that packs a (pretty) punch. Its eye-catching exterior pocket makes it one of our favorite bags to carry. Jute and Cotton Crossbody Bag; Zipper Closure with Hidden Magnetic Snap; imported Exterior Details: 1 Back Slide Pocket, 1 Front Slide Pocket; Interior Details: 1 Slide Pocket, 1 Zipper Pocket Measurements: 8.63"L x 2.5"W x 7"H; 1 Adjustable Crossbody Strap