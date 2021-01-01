adidas Women's CrossKnit DPR Golf Shoes 2020, White

The adidas® Women’s CrossKnit DPR Golf Shoes 2020 gives an update to a casual look. The premium knit upper offers a sleek design. Engineered with Cloudfoam for ultra-soft cushioning combined with a responsive Boot in the midsole to provide performance. The rubber outsoles provide a durable grip on and off the course. Performance Technology Primeknit textile upper for premium comfort Rubber outsoles provides a durable grip Responsive Midsole provides energized cushioning for lasting comfort Fish scale Traxion outsole provides improved stability and traction Supportive Forgeframe Durable Adiwear outsole Manufacturer’s Warranty 90 Day Comfort Guarantee with Proof of Purchase