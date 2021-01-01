We understand the importance of a good night's sleep and that's why our pyjama sets are made from super light weight viscose/jersey mix, which feels so light and soft against your skin and will keep you cool and comfortable whether you're sleeping or simply lounging around the house. These sleep pants are ideal for those long lie-ins and cosy duvet days where Netflix is the only item on the agenda. Cut in a relaxed fit, these pull on, elasticated sleep pants are made from soft jersey and printed with buttery yellow and white stripes. Complete the set with the matching Grandad Shirt. 96% Low Pill Viscose 4% Lycra Yellow and White Melange stripe We recommend gentle machine wash at 30 degrees and cool iron to keep them in the best condition. Do not or tumble dry. Women's Cruelty Free Yellow Cream Sleep Set Large Luxe + Hardy