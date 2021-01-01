Roller Derby Womens' Cruze XR High Top Roller Skates, Women's, Black

For a classic look and feel. head to the rink on the Roller Derby® Womens’ Cruze XR High Top Roller Skates. This classic and comfortable skate delivers features reinforced ankle support with comfort padding and a freestyle composite boot. The Cruze aluminum chassis holds the foot securely, while the silver 5-speed carbon wheels and adjustable toe stop provide the control and speed you need to confidently get rolling! FEATURES: Adult roller skates Traditional but modern design Reinforced ankle support with comfort padding Freestyle composite boot Cruze aluminum chassis with adjustable toe stop Wheels: 60mm x 32mm polyurethane Bearings: Silver 5-speed carbon 90-day manufacturer’s warranty against factory defects