The North Face Women's Cuchillo Vest - Small - Utility Brown

Features of The North Face Women's Cuchillo Vest Standard Fit Reversible 100 g Heatseeker Eco recycled Insulation for warmth even in wet weather 100% polyester Sherpa fleece lining Exposed, VISLON center front zip with internal draft flap Covered, secure-zip hand pockets Rib on collar Logo patch on left hem Fabric Details Body: 27% cotton with FlashDry and non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish Lining: 100% recycled polyester-knit Sherpa fleece Insulation: 100 g Heatseeker Eco 70% post-consumer recycled polyester