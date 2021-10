Madewell re-engineered favorite low-slung jean shorts for an hourglass shape. Their curvy fit has a longer rise (for a rounder booty) and a little extra room at the hip and thighs. Slouchy and relaxed, they're so versatile in nonstretch denim in a light indigo wash. 4" inseam; 28" leg opening; 12 1/2" front rise; 17 1/2" back rise (size 29) Button fly Five-pocket style 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing