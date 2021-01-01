Champion Women's Curvy Strappy Printed Sports Bra, XL, Blue

You’ll love the support and style you get from the Champion® Women’s Curvy Strappy Printed Sports Bra. This on-trend bra features strappy details and an allover print to keep you feeling fashionable, while molded foam cups and adjustable straps offer the coverage you need. Mesh pieces increases breathability, and v-neckline flatters your shape. Complete with hook-and-eye back closure, the Champion® Curvy Strappy Printed Sports Bra has got you covered. FEATURES: Fitted medium support sports bra Molded foam cups provide structured shape and support V-neckline offers a flattering and feminine look Mesh insets deliver strategic ventilation Soft bottom band with hook-and-eye back closure for a custom fit Straps adjust for personalized comfort Allover print and strappy details for extra style Champion® logo graphic