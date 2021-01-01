Reef Women's Cushion Threads Flip Flops, Vintage White

Sink into the soft, plush comfort of the Reef® Women's Cushion Threads flip flops. Perfect for sunny days and lazy afternoons, these sandals feature a soft, wide cotton and polyester upper for a comfortable fit. A suede toe posts secures feet, while the arch support cups and contours feet for comfort and stability. A rubber outsole delivers reliable traction so you can stroll the streets or the boardwalk in total relaxation. FEATURES: Soft, wide cotton and polyester woven strap Soft polyester webbing liner is smooth on feet Suede toe post with embossed logo Anatomical arch support contours feet and provides lasting comfort Contoured heel cup provides stability Durable rubber outsole lends stability