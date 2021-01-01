Womens Cute Lop Eared Bunny Rabbit Present V-Neck T-Shirt

Do you love bunnies? This will be the perfect Christmas, birthday, Father's Day & Easter gift for your mom, wife, mummy, daughter, sister, aunt, mama, niece, friend, grandma, friend, mum, granddaughter & mother to be. Wear at the petting zoo, play park, party, baking cookies & decorating Easter eggs. Great for rabbit lovers who like floppy drooping ears, fluffy rabbits, pets, Lop Eared bunny breeds, hopping, jumping, carrots & hutch dwelling creatures! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem