The Louis Garneau®s Women’s Cycling Liner offers more padding and comfort, so you can bike longer. DESIGN: Lightweight mesh material offers breathability 4-Way stretch for added mobility Elastic waist and powerbands at the thighs keep the shorts in place and prevent any ride ups One-piece Ergo MC 10 Chamois has an anatomical design for women ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Manufacturer’s warranty: 1 year