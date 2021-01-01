Womens Dabbing Poodle South Africa Jersey South African Basketball V-Neck T-Shirt

South African flag basketball design for any proud basketball fan of the South Africa basketball team. Dabbing poodle basketballer clothing for South Africa basketball lovers has a poodle wearing a South Africa flag sport jersey doing hip hop dab dance. Dog dabbing basketball design for basketball game or when cheering for a basketball championship tournament. Basketball clothing for a basketball player, coach and South African basketball fans. Get your South Africa's national flag basketball design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem