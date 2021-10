One of your favourite flowers is dandelion? You can't pass by a meadow without picking a dandelion? This flower is a kind of wish fulfiller for you? Then make wishes come true with this cute outfit for nature lovers You are a real fan of wild flowers - be it the butterflower, cow flower or daisy. A bouquet of flowers is always well received. Cute gift idea for mum, aunt, sister or grandma for Easter, birthday or Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem