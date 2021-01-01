Michael Kors Women's Darci Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Rose Gold, 14 (Model: MK4410)

From jet setting adventures to the 9 to 5 grind, the iconic Darci watch collection by Michael Kors provide luxurious style with a modern splash of trend-right touches Featuring a 26mm case, 14mm band width, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, imported Round stainless steel case with a white dial. rose gold stainless steel bracelet with deployant closure Water resistant up to 30m: Will withstand splashesÊin water Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear with an innate sense of glamour and an unfailing eye for timeless chic