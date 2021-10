Versatile coat reverses from smooth leather to luxurious shearling. Shawl collar Long sleeves Snap button front closure Side slip pockets Shearling/lambskin leather Fur type: Dyed shearling Fur origin: Turkey Dry clean by fur and leather specialist Imported SIZE & FIT About 33" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Outerwear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Grenn Pilot. Color: Grey. Size: M.