This is a loose-fitting jumpsuit made of delicate viscose with geometric shapes, in dark blue color. It has an open neckline, finished with a decorative welt and a delicate frill, beautifully exposing the shoulders and optically slimming the neck. An elastic band at the waist allows a comfortable fit to the figure. Composition: 100% viscose Hand wash in cold water Cool Iron Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Women's Blue Dark Viscose Maxi Maya Jumpsuit Small SaintBy