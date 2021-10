This deco watch dazzles in a spectrum of 108 hand-set Swarovski stones across the rainbow top ring. Forty-eight brilliant diamonds sparkle on the two-tone 18-karat gold and stainless steel case, while 12 diamonds shine on the indexes of the white mother-of-pearl dial. Style Name: Michele Deco Diamond Diamond Dial Watch Head, 33mm X 35mm. Style Number: 373992.