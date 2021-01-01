Field & Stream Women's Deep Runner Stretch Button Down Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt, XL, Pink

Head out on the water confidently in the Field & Stream® Women’s Deep Runner Stretch Button Down Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt. This collared top features easy-to-move stretch fabric, a rod loop on the chest, and moisture-wicking properties to help you stay dry. Fit & Design Feminine fit long sleeve button down shirt Stretch fabric provides mobility Button down collar Zippered hand pocket Cape back provides ventilation Loop rod holder on chest Adjustable buttoned arm openings Technology SmartWick™ moisture-wicking material quickly absorbs sweat away from the skin UPF 30+ (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) protection against the sun’s harmful rays