BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Deep V Neck Sleeveless Top, Black, X-Small

DEEP V NECK SLEEVELESS TOP: Woven detail top, sleeveless with knot front. V-neck style. TRUE TO SIZE FIT: Form fitting, flattering for all body types. SOFT ESSENTIAL: Everyone needs an easy tee that works with any occasion. Wear this top to work paired with our tuxedo blazer, easily dressed up or down. VERSATILE: This top is great for heading to brunch with friends, family occasion and parties. Pair this with any skirt or pants, dress it up with heels or down with sneakers. BCBG MAXAZRIA: A brand, an aesthetic and an attitude, inspired by the evolving landscapes of culture, art and design. We’re classic European sophistication with a modern American twist. We’re high fashion and global style within reach.