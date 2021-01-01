Dr. Scholl's Women's Delight Knit Slip On Sneakers - Soft Gray

Dr. Scholl's Delight Knit Slip On Sneakers - Soft Gray. The Delight Knit Slip-On Sneakers are breathable knit slip-on sneakers that feel so good. SUSTAINABLY CRAFTED: Eco-conscious fabric toe box, linings, and topcloth made from recycled bottles. MATERIALS: Engineered Knit upper. FIT: Slip-on fit with back pull tab for easy on/off. SUSTAINABLE COMFORT: Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support. MOVEMENT: Lightweight, flexible construction moves with you. STYLE: Sporty sleek slip-on with an all knit upper and 1.5-inch sole. With a sporty knit design and cushy heel collar, these sustainable sneakers are a delight to wear.