Ariat Women's Delilah Round Toe Western Boot, Distressed Brown, 11

WESTERN BOOT: Ariat designed these Women’s Western Boots with good looks and quality details for a comfy performance boot. It includes subtle contrasting colors and stitched designs, bring out that delicate touch to the rugged appearance. GENUINE LEATHER: The foot and upper of these cowgirl boots are constructed of genuine quality leather that not only gives them that ruggedness and that aesthetic appeal but also makes them durable enough to withstand rough work conditions. 4LR TECHNOLOGY: These women’s calf boots have the 4LR technology that cushions and stabilizes the foot for all-day comfort and performance. The 4-layer footbed provides superior comfort while the lightweight shank stabilizes to add support. LIGHTWEIGHT OUTSOLE: These cowgirl boots for women have the Ariat exclusive Pro Crepe Light outsole that ensures maximum grip and traction on most surfaces. Additionally, the Duratread heel adds to the comfortable stride and noticeable posture. SCIENCE OF INNOVATION: Ariat excels in advanced technologies to deliver products that outperform in various conditions. Partnering with world-class biomechanical research groups and testing labs, Ariat strives to improve performance, comfort, and durability.