Blue Faded Distressed Split-Hem Skinny Jeans - Women. Add just-right edge to your denim collection with these super-skinny jeans boasting a mid-rise silhouette, distressed details and a bit of stretch for a figure-hugging fit. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 26.77'' inseamKnit85% cotton / 13% polyester / 2% spandexMachine washImported