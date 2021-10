Ice Blue Visions Distressed-Hem Arrow Crop Straight-Leg Jeans - Women. Make a laid-back style statement during your transition-weather outings by slipping on these crop jeans that flaunt five pockets and straight legs finished with frayed hems. A touch of stretch ensures your comfort.Size 24: 27'' inseam55% cotton / 26% polyester / 16% viscose / 2% elastaneMachine washImported