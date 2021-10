Optic White Straight Leg High-Waist Jeans - Women & Plus. Add a new wear-anywhere pair to your casual collection with these straight leg jeans featuring a high waist and hint of stretch for a figure-flattering fit. Size S: 31'' inseamHigh waistPull-onBack slip pocketsHip and thigh compressionHugscurve Technology sculpts and shapes44% viscose / 37% cotton / 17% polyester / 2% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported