Dr. Scholl's Depth Flats. The Depth Flats from Dr. Scholl's have all the comfort of a flat with a little extra lift. You’ll be wearing these go-to wedges on repeat. Features: Faux-leather upper with textured chevron design Extra cushioning around the heel and vamp Soft microfiber linings Flexible, durable rubber-blend sole Be Energized insole with all-day comfort, cushioning and shock absorption designed to reduce foot pressure & fatigue.