Womens Detroit Michigan Michigander Sunday Lion Freakin' Ball Fans V-Neck T-Shirt

Football fans in Detroit will love this Catch The Freakin' Ball tee! If you're a Michigander near Detroit you know what this phrase means. Fun apparel for crazy football fans in Detroit Michigan ready for some Lion on Sunday wins. If you call the mitten home this is a perfect sports fan Michigan tee. Gritty football inspired graphic text in the Honolulu blue color. If you love sports and live in Michigan get this! Detroit fans, show your Detroit pride and let everyone know that we get back up and hard. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem