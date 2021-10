8.7 oz Breathable mesh upper with interior direct attach support system for all her lateral movements. Synthetic overlays with gradient print. Ortholite footbed Lightweight molded EVA features a full length RE-ZORB drop -in. External RE-ZORB LITE pod network between midsole and outsole. Eight Piece radiuses skeletal rubber works simultaneously with the RE-ZORB LITE midsole and pivot point + flex grooves under the ball of the foot.