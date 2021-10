From the DG Millennials Collection. Casual-yet-glam crossbody fashioned from Italian leather with sequin overlay and a bejeweled logo at the flap. Foldover with double magnet closure Silvertone hardware One inside card slot Lined Leather trim Leather with sequin overlay Made in Italy SIZE Removable, adjustable shoulder strap, 21" to 24" drop 6.75"W x 5"H x 2"D. Center Core - Luxury Handbags > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Purple.