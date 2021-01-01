Womens Diamond Accent Genuine Yellow Citrine Sterling Silver Flower Pendant Necklace, One Size

Diamond Clarity: I3Jewelry Closure: Spring Ring ClaspLink Construction: SolidSetting: ProngShape: FlowerStone: CitrineStone Cut: RoundStone Millimeter Measurement: 3 Mm Length, 3 Mm WidthDiamond Color: IMetal Color: WhiteChain Length: 18 InchChain Width: 2.5 MillimetersPendant Length: 20.8mmPendant Width: 13mmRounded Carat Weight: Less Than 1/10 Ct.t.wMetal: Sterling SilverChain Construction: CableCare: Polishing ClothStone Type: 1 Genuine Diamond, 4 Genuine CitrineAuthenticity: Genuine StoneBirthstone: November BirthstoneCountry of Origin: Imported