Pretty and petite, this nature inspired, dragonfly necklace is perfect for those who covet delicate jewellery. Gold dipped sterling silver is hand set with rose-cut diamonds and a central emerald gemstone to add a touch of everyday luxury. The dragonfly in almost every part of the world symbolizes change and change in the perspective of self realization; and the kind of change that has its source in mental and emotional maturity and the understanding of the deeper meaning of life. Emerald is also the birthstone for May making this an ideal birthday gift. 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct gold. Handset rose-cut diamonds 0.2 carats. Emerald. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London black and gold printed jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray Women's Gold Diamond & Emerald Dragon Fly Necklace LATELITA