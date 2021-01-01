CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Diamond Mesh Long Sleeve Shirt, 1X, Pure White

Bring something extra to your day with the CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Diamond Mesh Long Sleeve Shirt. This lightweight top is ultra-soft with moisture-wicking performance while a cutout racerback detail elevates your look. Fit & Design Regular fit long sleeve shirt Ultra-soft fabric and feel is perfect for any activity Scoop neck design is ideal for your workout or studio class Logo heatseal at centerback body Technology BODYBREEZE moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry and comfortable when things heat up BODYFREE odor-control technology will leave you feeling fresh from the studio to the streets