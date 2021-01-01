Shine brighter than the stars in our meticulously crafted and beautifully styled open star hoop earrings that sparkle with the brilliance of diamonds. Pretty and petite, these earrings feature a star shaped hoop, adorned with diamonds, which hug the earlobe for an elegant, understated aesthetic making them perfect for those who covet delicate jewellery with added sparkle. The perfect gift for Valentine's Day and special anniversaries. Stars are often used to symbolize heavenly bodies, purity and good luck. In dreams, a shooting star is a sign of self-fulfillment and advancement in life. Gold dipped sterling silver is handset with white round brilliant cut diamonds to add a touch of everyday luxury. Perfect pairing for the Diamond Star Pendant Necklace. Materials: 925 sterling silver, 22ct gold plating. Diamonds 0.7 Carats Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Gold Diamond Open Star Earrings LATELITA