Elizabeth Taylor Women's White Diamonds Legacy Eau De Toilette Spray, Perfume For Women

Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds Legacy Eau De Toilette Spray, Perfume For Women. White Diamonds Legacy is a floral fragrance for women that celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the original White Diamonds perfume. Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic glamour, timeless beauty, and luxurious spirit captivated the world and left a lasting impression in people’s hearts. Inspired by Elizabeth Taylor’s love of elegant jewels, White Diamonds Legacy is beautifully crafted with honeysuckle, gardenia, and sensual musk. White Diamonds Legacy perfume leaves a trail of glamour and femininity that allures the senses. Embodying the essence of Elizabeth, this limited-edition scent is for the confident and sophisticated woman who makes a statement when she enters a room.