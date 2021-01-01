This "Die Tut Nix Die Will Nur Schorle" T-shirt is a fun gift for any child der Pfalz. Great gift idea for proud Palatine ladies who like to drink spritzers and visit wine festivals. Whether Riesling or White Autumn Great gift for any Palatine who likes to drink spritzers from the Dubbe glass. Give this outfit to your wife or girlfriend and make her happy. Palatine are the hottest and the Palatine are the most beautiful region. Pfalzpower design for Palettes Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem