The NEMO Women's Disco 30 Sleeping Bag is a down bag for backpackers that can't get a wink of sleep without laying on their side. Spoon shaped specifically for the side sleeper and 650 fill power hydrophobic down to keep weight low, warmth High and resist moisture. Not to mention packable down to a 12.5"x8.5" stuff sack (included). Thermo Gills regulate temperature and the Blanket Fold not only keeps out drafts, but helps everything feel more like home. Features of the NEMO Women's Disco 30 Sleeping Bag Classic spoon shape for versatile comfort Premium 650FP hydrophobic, PFC-free, 100% RDS certified down is traceable and ensures humane treatment throughout the supply chain Tech Features like thermo gills, updated blanket fold, waterproof footbox, and draft tube complete the design Fabric Details Shell: 20D Nylon Ripstop w/ DW Lining: 30D Nylon Ripstop D/W Footbox: 40D Nylon Ripstop OSMO w/ DWR