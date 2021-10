Features of the Royal Robbins Women's Discovery III Bermuda Updated style lines, seaming and a security fly for a cleaner Fit optimal for active Performance Brushed back interior waistband for ultra soft, wicking comfort against your skin Travel utility pocket system updated to Fit large Smart phones includes a hidden zipper pocket inside the front right hand pocket and two back snap pockets Eco-friendly bluesign approved fabric Durable, lightweight, quick dry and wrinkle resistant