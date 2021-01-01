Fila Womens Fila Disruptor Sandal - Womens Shoes White/Navy/Red Size 05.0

An Icon, ReimaginedTo know the FILA Women's Disruptor Sandal is to recognize a piece of history. You're likely familiar with the brand's beloved Disruptor 2 sneaker, which is all about celebrating chunky style like nothing else out there. The sandal version is a cool, hip, and unexpected addition to the pack that elevates your style with its striking profile, head-turning design, and bold outsole.Disrupt Your LifestyleIt's rare that a shoe disrupts your lifestyle in a way that's welcome—but the FILA Women's Disruptor Sandal does exactly that thanks to its incredible construction. It begins with a combination of mesh fabric that works to create a hyper-flexible upper, making even running errands feel a little more tolerable. The trio of straps ensure that you get a great, supportive fit every time, and the flexible rubber outsole keeps you bouncy while you're on your feet all day long. FILA Women's Disruptor Sandal features:Smooth mesh upper is both flexible and conforming for an ideal fit.Trio of adjustable straps with hook-and-loop closing mechanism and bold FILA branding.Stretchy back strap for additional comfort.EVA cushioned midsole provides all-day comfort with every step.EVA outsole offers a light-as-air step and reliable traction all-day long.