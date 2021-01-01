Womens Ditsy Floral Shirred Midaxi Dress - Black - 12 - Give flower power vibes with this floral dress; the perfect piece to brighten up your closet all year round. Featuring an all-over flower pattern, this flower dress suits everyone wanting to tap into that girly side of them. Style this versatile floral summer dress with neutral accessories to not take away from the main event, the dress. Pair it with white sneakers for a day exploring a new city, or dress it up with wedge espadrilles for date night.Style: Maxi DressFabric: JerseyLength: MaxiSleeve Length: Strappy