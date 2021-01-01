Brooks Women's Divide Trail Running Shoes, Gray

Take to the trails in the Brooks® Women's Divide trail running shoes. Their lightweight rock plate offers protection while reliable traction will help you take on the toughest paths. DESIGN: Midfoot wrap and generous forefoot offer a secure fit without crowding the forefoot IN-SHOE COMFORT: Lightweight rock plate protects feet from rocks and roots Lightweight BioMoGo DNA midsole stacked high for cushioned stride over long distances and adapts to trail hazards DURABILITY & TRACTION: TrailTack sticky rubber outsole and high surface-area lugs provide outstanding up and downhill traction and wet surfaces The horseshoe-shaped heel groove allows shoes to adapt to uneven terrain ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Shoe Type: Neutral Midsole Drop: 8mm Weight: 9.2 oz