Flylow Women's Domino Jacket - Large - Astro

The Flylow Women's Domino Jacket is the lightest ski jacket of the brand with an amazing breathability factor. Going on a ski trip with this jacket is great for heavy output scenarios because of the air permeability and armpit zips to relieve excessive heat built up. The jacket has two interior pockets to store glove liners or snacks. The hood is helmet-compatible and adjustable for those huge helmets. Heads up there is no powder skirt in this piece in case you like to fall a lot. Features of the Flylow Women's Domino Jacket 20K waterproof Air permeable breathability Articulated shoulders and sleeves Fully seam taped 2 chest pockets, 2 hand pockets, 2 inner pocket 12-inch pit zippers Backpack friendly pockets Helmet-compatible hood No Bulk Cuffs YKK waterproof zippers High Performance DWR (Durable Water Repellent) Fabric Details: 100% Nylon