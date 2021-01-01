Rebecca Taylor Women's Dotted Velvet Blouse - Black Combo - Size 0

A gorgeous blouse defined by a velvet fabrication and sheer dotted design. Mockneck Long sleeves Concealed back zipper Viscose/silk Lining: Polyester Dry clean only Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her eponymo. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Black Combo. Size: 0.