Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Downtown Darling Faux Leather Dual Compartment 15" Laptop Tote, Black

✅ sleek & stylish: Eye catching, business savvy saffiano pvc Exterior with poly twill lined interior. Features premium self-repairing coil zippers meant for long lasting use. ✅ comfort & convenience: tote style handles with 12-inch drop made to be worn over the shoulder. Front exterior features a full-length hidden zipper pocket for Access To frequently needed items. Techni-cole RFID: anti-theft Radio frequency identification (RFID) Blocking technology lines the organizer pockets with thin shielding fabric to help block Radio Waves From Being Transmitted From U.S. Passports And Certain Credit/Debit Cards. ✅ spacious storage: rear compartment section features a padded tablet pocket and padded laptop pocket. Fits most laptops with up to a 15-inch screen. Compatible with most tablets. Front compartment section includes two padded, compartment Open Top tech/ accessory pockets. Full length zipper pocket divides two compartment sections. ✅ product Specifications: size: 18.0” L x 13.0” H x 5.5” d. Computer compartment Dimensions: 14.5” L x 10.5” H x 1.0” d. Weight: 2.1 lbs. ✅ buy with confidence: backed by a manufacturer lifetime limited warranty. This tote is practical, spacious, and ready for any task at hand.