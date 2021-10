Your save-the-date dress. This crepe style is delicate and elegant with a drapey cowl front and strappy design. Has a flattering A-line silhouette and adjustable straps. Hidden side zip. Fully lined. 100% Polyester Hand wash Imported Model is 5'8" and wears a US size 2 | Bebe Women's Drape Front Mini Dress, Size 4 in Black Polyester