Using Draper James' signature magnolia print, the Keds Draper James Magnolia Champion Canvas Sneaker adds a little southern charm. An easy pick with denim, the Champion also goes great with flowy linen pieces, sundresses, and cropped wide legs. Features and Benefits Draper James logo and details 4 Eyelet lace up Feminine last Soft breathable lining Dream Foam™ footbed is a type of memory foam that offers elasticity and conforms to your feet Flexible rubber outsole