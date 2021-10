Make heads turn every time you step out wearing the Durango Boot DRD0404 Crush™ Studded Western Fashion Bootie. Perfect for casual wear, this ankle boot features the Durango® Sole Comfort Footbed™ with comfort cushion base that provides all-day comfort to your feet. Features and Benefits Durango® Sole Comfort Footbed™ Belt strap with metal stud detailing Soft mesh lining Microfiber trim Nylon shank Single row stitch Rubber outsole with vintage finish Snip toe