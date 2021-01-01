Nike Women's Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Division Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Longline Sports Bra, XS, Gray

Impact Level Medium – Mid level of support. Ideal for activities like light gym training, jogging and cycling Fit & Design Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Chest band with Run Division graphic A higher neckline and longer length help keep you comfortably covered Pull-on design The removable 1-piece pad resists shifting and folding for a reliably comfortable fit The pad pocket opens from the top and can fit a phone Wide, comfy straps Racerback cut Mesh insets in high-heat areas keep the air moving Reflective details Technology Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your body for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and cool Additional Details Made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibers Machine wash Not intended for use as Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)