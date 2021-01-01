Nike Women's Dri-FIT Victory 17'' Golf Skort, Medium, White

Versatility and comfort come together in the Nike® Women’s Dri-FIT® Victory Golf Skort. The built-in undershorts help to provide complete coverage, while Nike® Dri-FIT® technology will wick sweat away from your skin and keep you dry and comfortable all day. Technology: Nike® Dri-FIT® technology to wick away sweat Design Details: Wide, mid-rise waistband to provide a sleek look Built-in undershorts offer complete coverage Longer back hem allows for additional coverage Multiple pockets provides ample storage Machine washable for easy care 17'' length