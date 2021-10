Athletic Works Women's Seamed Ankle Tight:53% cotton, 35% polyester, 12% spandex with wickingSolid-colored designSeamed ankle tightsHidden pocketCovered elastic waistbandTagless for added comfortAvailable in assorted colorsMachine wash cold with like colors, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, remove promptly, do not use any softener, tumble dry low, medium iron when needed, do not iron heat seal label28" sport capri with NEW 4" waistband