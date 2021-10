Garfield Drooling Pumpkins is 100% authentic, officially licensed Garfield apparel, that comes in t shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, styles! Garfield, created by artist Jim Davis and first published in 1978, is the comic that chronicles the life of the title character, Garfield, the cat; Jon Arbuckle, the human; and Odie, the dog. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem