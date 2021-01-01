Nike Womens Nike Dry-Fit Indy Bra - Womens Blue/Pink Size L

Highlight your natural shape as you take on your everyday challenges in the Nike Dry-Fit Indy Bra. The strappy silhouette feels gently snug, while the soft, lightweight design crafted from at least 50% recycled polyester offers sustainably stylish comfort. Sporting a longer design, this bra ensures perfect coverage as you move through your routines. Crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology, the Nike Dry-Fit Indy Bra keeps sweat away from your body, enabling refreshed comfort even through the most grueling workouts. Nike Dry-Fit Indy Bra features: Thin straps are adjustable at the front, providing easy changes to the fit. Removable pads slip in from the top, ensuring quick adjustments. Tight fit offers a body-hugging feel. Multicolor elastic taping adds a splash of style. Body/interlining: 72% polyester/28% spandex; Lining: 80% polyester/20% spandex; Pad top/back fabric: 100% polyester; Pad: 100% PU. Imported.